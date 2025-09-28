Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1249, September 29, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1249, September 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1249 Hints for September 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s first official studio album was released shortly after WWII in the mid-1940s. A guess of an artist from the 70s would show a red box with a significant “down” arrow.

Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a band or a duo would result in a red box for this category.

Listener Rank: While this artist is deceased, their music remains incredibly popular, with a very high and enduring listener rank on streaming platforms. Your guess of a less-popular artist would show a red box.

Gender: The artist is Male. A guess of a female artist would be incorrect.

Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Pop, specifically traditional pop, crooning, and swing/jazz. A guess of a hip-hop or rock artist would be a miss.

Nationality: This artist is from the United States. A guess of an artist from the UK would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1249 Answer for September 29, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal the answer and prove your knowledge is always “Fly Me To The Moon” high! The answer to today’s Spotle is FRANK SINATRA

This was a unique and historically significant puzzle, requiring knowledge of one of the most important and enduring figures in 20th-century music. The combination of the debut year, the solo artist status, and the traditional Pop/Jazz genre were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5 for being a good test of deep musical history.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1248) for September 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1248 on September 28, 2025, was:

PAUL McCARTNEY

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?