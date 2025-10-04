Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1255, October 5, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1255, October 5, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1255 Hints for October 5, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s first studio album dropped in the year 2000, right at the start of the new millennium. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with a slight “up” arrow.

This band’s first studio album dropped in the year 2000, right at the start of the new millennium. A guess of a band from the 90s would show a yellow box with a slight “up” arrow. Group Size: The band currently consists of 5 members. A guess of a trio or quartet would result in a red box for this category.

The band currently consists of 5 members. A guess of a trio or quartet would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: This band holds a respectable, enduring popularity on streaming platforms due to their classic hits. Your guess of a top-100 artist would show a red box.

This band holds a respectable, enduring popularity on streaming platforms due to their classic hits. Your guess of a top-100 artist would show a red box. Gender: The members of this group are Male. A guess of a female or mixed-gender group would be incorrect.

The members of this group are Male. A guess of a female or mixed-gender group would be incorrect. Genre: The primary genre for this band is Rock, specifically often categorized as post-grunge or alternative rock. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss.

The primary genre for this band is Rock, specifically often categorized as post-grunge or alternative rock. A guess of a pop or hip-hop artist would be a miss. Nationality: This band is from the United States. A guess of a band from the UK would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1255 Answer for October 5, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prove you know more than just what the radio plays! The answer to today’s Spotle is 3 DOORS DOWN

This was a good test of music knowledge from the start of the 21st century. The combination of the exact year 2000 debut, the five-member configuration, and the post-grunge rock genre were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a solid test of a major commercial rock profile.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1254) for October 4, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1254 on October 4, 2025, was:

THE OFFSPRING

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?