Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1256, October 6, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1256, October 6, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1256 Hints for October 6, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist's debut major music release (an EP) came out in the year 2015. A guess of an artist from the late 90s would show a red box with a significant "up" arrow.

Group Size: The artist is a Solo performer, though she has many collaborations. A guess of a duo or band would result in a red box for this category.

Listener Rank: The artist is currently quite popular, sitting high on the global streaming ranks due to her successful singles and recent acting roles. Your guess of a less recognized artist would show a red box.

Gender: The artist is Female. A guess of a male or mixed-gender act would be incorrect.

Genre: Her primary music style is Pop, specifically dance-pop and electropop. A guess of a rock or country artist would be a miss.

Nationality: This artist is from the United States. A guess of an artist from Canada would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1256 Answer for October 6, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be telling yourself, “Love Myself” for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is HAILEE STEINFELD

This was a good challenge for those who follow celebrity-turned-musicians or the pop charts of the mid-2010s. The combination of the exact 2015 debut year, the solo female status, and the high-ranking pop popularity were the key clues to finding the answer. I’d give this puzzle a 5 out of 5 for being a solid test of a major commercial rock profile.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1255) for October 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1255 on October 5, 2025, was:

3 DOORS DOWN

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?