Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1258, October 8, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1258, October 8, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1258 Hints for October 8, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was a sleeper hit released in 2023. A guess of an artist from the early 2010s would show a red box with a significant “up” arrow.

This artist’s debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was a sleeper hit released in 2023. A guess of an artist from the early 2010s would show a red box with a significant “up” arrow. Group Size: The artist is a Solo performer, known for her strong individual artistic vision. A guess of a larger group or band would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a performer, known for her strong individual artistic vision. A guess of a larger group or band would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: The artist holds a respectable rank of #434 , reflecting her recent and rapid rise to mainstream popularity. A guess of an artist in the Top 10 would show a red box with a significant “down” arrow.

The artist holds a respectable rank of , reflecting her recent and rapid rise to mainstream popularity. A guess of an artist in the Top 10 would show a red box with a significant “down” arrow. Gender: The artist is Female . A guess of a male act would be incorrect.

The artist is . A guess of a male act would be incorrect. Genre: Her primary music style is Pop , specifically alternative pop and synth-pop with a maximalist aesthetic. A guess of a Folk or Hip Hop artist would be a miss.

Her primary music style is , specifically alternative pop and synth-pop with a maximalist aesthetic. A guess of a Folk or Hip Hop artist would be a miss. Nationality: This artist is from the United States (USA), specifically hailing from Missouri. A guess of an artist from Canada would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1258 Answer for October 8, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be telling yourself, “I’m obsessed with this song I just heard” to playing again tomorrow! The answer to today’s Spotle is Chappell Roan

This was a great challenge for fans of breakout artists from the early 2020s. The combination of the very recent 2023 debut year, the solo female status, and the Pop genre with a mid-tier popularity rank were the key clues to finding this viral sensation. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5!

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1257) for October 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1257 on October 7, 2025, was:

2PAC

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?