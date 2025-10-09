Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1260, October 10, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1260, October 10, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1260 Hints for October 10, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The debut English-language studio album, Unison, was released in 1990 . This is a solid anchor for a ’90s pop star. A guess of an artist with a later start would result in a red box with a “down” arrow.

The debut English-language studio album, Unison, was released in . This is a solid anchor for a ’90s pop star. A guess of an artist with a later start would result in a red box with a “down” arrow. Group Size: he artist is known as a Solo act. Her signature power ballads showcase her individual vocal prowess, though she has many famous duets.

he artist is known as a act. Her signature power ballads showcase her individual vocal prowess, though she has many famous duets. Listener Rank: The rank is listed as #417 . This is an interesting clue. While a major music legend, this rank places her outside the top 400, which is reasonable for an artist whose most chart-dominating years were decades ago, but who remains globally famous. A guess of a top 10 current pop star would be much higher, showing a red box with a “down” arrow.

The rank is listed as . This is an interesting clue. While a major music legend, this rank places her outside the top 400, which is reasonable for an artist whose most chart-dominating years were decades ago, but who remains globally famous. A guess of a top 10 current pop star would be much higher, showing a red box with a “down” arrow. Gender: he artist is Female . This is a green-box certainty.

he artist is . This is a green-box certainty. Genre: Her genres are Soft Rock and Pop . Specifically, she is widely known as the “Queen of Power Ballads,” a subgenre that blends rock and pop with highly emotional, powerful vocals. A guess of a Country or Hip Hop artist would be an outright miss.

Her genres are and . Specifically, she is widely known as the “Queen of Power Ballads,” a subgenre that blends rock and pop with highly emotional, powerful vocals. A guess of a Country or Hip Hop artist would be an outright miss. Nationality: The country is CA (Canada). This is a crucial distinguishing clue among the powerful female vocalists of the era.

Today’s Spotle #1260 Answer for October 10, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might say, “Bang, bang!” to an easy solve! The answer to today’s Spotle is Celine Dion.

All clues align perfectly with the French-Canadian superstar: she debuted her English career with Unison in 1990, is a Solo artist, and is the undisputed “Queen of Power Ballads” within the Soft Rock/Pop genres from Canada. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5!

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1259) for October 9, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1259 on October 9, 2025, was:

Chief Keef

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?