Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1261, October 11, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1261, October 11, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1261 Hints for October 11, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The debut album, Aerosmith, was released in 1973. This places the group firmly in the classic rock era, distinguishing them from later bands. A guess of a band from the 80s or 90s would be marked with a "down" arrow.

Group Size: The band's classic and most recognizable lineup is 5 members: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Joey Kramer.

Listener Rank: The rank is listed as #345. This is a high-ranking position, reflecting their status as one of the best-selling and most globally recognized rock bands of all time, maintaining relevance over 50 years into their career. A guess of a very niche or less influential band would be much lower.

Gender: The band is Male. A green-box certainty for this rock group.

Genre: The genre is Rock. More specifically, they are known for Hard Rock, Blues Rock, and a later touch of Glam Metal. They embody the classic American rock sound.

Nationality: The country is USA (United States of America). This is a vital clue, as many equally popular 70s rock bands hail from the UK (e.g., Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd).

Today’s Spotle #1261 Answer for October 11, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be telling yourself, “Dream On” for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is AEROSMITH.

All clues match the legendary American rock band: they launched their career in 1973 with their self-titled album, have the classic 5-member lineup, and are one of the defining Rock acts from the USA. Sources, I’d rate this puzzle 2.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1260) for October 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1260 on October 10, 2025, was:

Celine Dion

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?