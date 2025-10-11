Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1262, October 12, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1262, October 12, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1262 Hints for October 12, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The debut studio album, Different World, was released in 2018 . This is a relatively recent debut, setting him apart from legacy artists.

Group Size: The artist is Solo . This is a key piece of information for a DJ/producer.

Listener Rank: The rank is listed as #133 . This is a very high rank, befitting a major global electronic music artist with billions of streams and views on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Gender: The artist is Male .

Genre: The genre is Electronic . Alan Walker is specifically known as a DJ and record producer, with genres cited as Electro House, Future Bass, and other forms of EDM (Electronic Dance Music).

Nationality: The country is Norway. He is a British-Norwegian artist who grew up in Bergen, Norway, and is often cited as a Norwegian record producer.

Today’s Spotle #1262 Answer for October 12, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing, “All Falls Down” in relief for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is Alan Walker.

All clues match the Norwegian DJ and producer: he is a Solo Male artist from Norway who released his debut album, Different World, in 2018, solidifying his status as a popular Electronic music act.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1261) for October 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1261 on October 11, 2025, was:

AEROSMITH

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?