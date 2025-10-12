Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1263, October 13, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1263, October 13, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1263 Hints for October 13, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut album, For You, came out in the year 1978 . A guess of an artist from the 2000s would show a red box with a significant “down” arrow.

This artist’s debut album, For You, came out in the year . A guess of an artist from the 2000s would show a red box with a significant “down” arrow. Group Size: The artist is a Solo performer, though he often worked with a backing band (like The Revolution or The New Power Generation). A guess of a duo or band would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a performer, though he often worked with a backing band (like The Revolution or The New Power Generation). A guess of a duo or band would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: The artist holds a Legendary status, consistently charting high on streaming services decades after his passing due to his immense influence and catalog. A guess of a newly emerging artist would show a red box.

The artist holds a Legendary status, consistently charting high on streaming services decades after his passing due to his immense influence and catalog. A guess of a newly emerging artist would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Male . A guess of a female or mixed-gender act would be incorrect.

The artist is . A guess of a female or mixed-gender act would be incorrect. Genre: His primary music style is R&B , though his music famously blended funk, rock, soul, and pop, making him a crossover icon. A guess of a Country or Metal artist would be a miss.

His primary music style is , though his music famously blended funk, rock, soul, and pop, making him a crossover icon. A guess of a Country or Metal artist would be a miss. Nationality: This artist is from the United States (USA). A guess of an artist from Canada would give you a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1263 Answer for October 13, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be telling yourself, “Let’s Go Crazy” after you solve this one! The answer to today’s Spotle is PRINCE.

This was a great challenge for those who follow the legendary artists of the 1970s and 80s, particularly those known for crossing multiple genres. The combination of the exact 1978 debut year, the solo male status, and the defining R&B genre were the key clues to finding the answer.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1262) for October 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1262 on October 12, 2025, was:

Alan Walker

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?