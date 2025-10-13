Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1264, October 14, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1264, October 14, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1264 Hints for October 14, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The debut solo album, Traveller , was released in 2015 . This places the artist as a relatively recent breakout solo star in country music, solidifying his stature in the mid-2010s. A guess of an artist who debuted decades earlier would result in a red box with an “up” arrow

Today’s Spotle #1264 Answer for October 14, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing “Tennessee Whiskey” in victory for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is Chris Stapleton.

All clues match the American country singer and songwriter: he is a Solo Male artist from the USA who released his debut solo album, Traveller, in 2015, solidifying his status as a popular Country music act.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1263) for October 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1263 on October 13, 2025, was:

PRINCE

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?