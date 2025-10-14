Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1265, October 15, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1265, October 15, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1265 Hints for October 15, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The band’s self-titled debut album, Journey , was released in 1975 . This places them firmly as a Classic Rock act that started in the mid-70s. A guess of an artist from a later decade would result in a red box with an “up” arrow.

The band’s self-titled debut album, , was released in . This places them firmly as a Classic Rock act that started in the mid-70s. A guess of an artist from a later decade would result in a red box with an “up” arrow. Group Size: The band is a Group which, in their original 1975 lineup, consisted of 5 members (Neal Schon, Gregg Rolie, George Tickner, Ross Valory, and Aynsley Dunbar). This group size is typical for a rock band of this era.

The band is a which, in their original 1975 lineup, consisted of members (Neal Schon, Gregg Rolie, George Tickner, Ross Valory, and Aynsley Dunbar). This group size is typical for a rock band of this era. Listener Rank: The rank is listed as #284 . This is a very high rank for a band that debuted decades ago, reflecting their massive, enduring popularity driven by timeless hits and extensive touring. A guess of a highly obscure band would be much lower.

The rank is listed as . This is a very high rank for a band that debuted decades ago, reflecting their massive, enduring popularity driven by timeless hits and extensive touring. A guess of a highly obscure band would be much lower. Gender: The artist is Male . This is a green-box certainty.

The artist is . This is a green-box certainty. Genre: Their genre is Rock . While their early work was Progressive Rock/Jazz-Fusion, they are most famous for their commercial, stadium-filling Arena Rock and Pop Rock hits. A guess of a Hip Hop or Classical artist would be an outright miss.

Their genre is . While their early work was Progressive Rock/Jazz-Fusion, they are most famous for their commercial, stadium-filling and hits. A guess of a Hip Hop or Classical artist would be an outright miss. Nationality: The country is USA (United States of America). Forming in San Francisco, California, this is a crucial distinguishing clue among classic rock bands

Today’s Spotle #1265 Answer for October 15, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” in relief for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is Journey.

All clues match the American rock band: they are an all-Male Group from the USA that released their debut album, Journey, in 1975, solidifying their status as a popular Rock music act

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1264) for October 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1264 on October 14, 2025, was:

Chris Stapleton.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?