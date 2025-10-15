Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1266, October 16, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1266, October 16, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1266 Hints for October 16, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist’s major-label debut album, Pies Descalzos , was released in 1995 . This year anchors her career in the mid-90s, where she achieved significant success in Latin America before her global crossover.

Today’s Spotle #1266 Answer for October 16, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing “Hips Don’t Lie” in victory for getting it right!” The answer to today’s Spotle is Shakira.

All clues match the Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer: she is a Solo Female artist from Colombia who rose to international prominence with her major-label debut, Pies Descalzos, in 1995, solidifying her status as a globally popular Pop music act.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1265) for October 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1265 on October 15, 2025, was:

Journey.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?