Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1267, October 17, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1267, October 17, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1267 Hints for October 17, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist’s debut full-length album, Innerspeaker , was released in 2010 . This marks the year the artist transitioned from an underground Perth sensation to a critically acclaimed global act.

The artist’s debut full-length album, , was released in . This marks the year the artist transitioned from an underground Perth sensation to a critically acclaimed global act. Group Size: The project is listed as Solo (Kevin Parker). While Tame Impala tours with a full band (which sometimes leads to confusion), all the music is written, recorded, and produced solely by Kevin Parker in the studio

The project is listed as (Kevin Parker). While Tame Impala tours with a full band (which sometimes leads to confusion), all the music is written, recorded, and produced solely by in the studio Listener Rank: The rank is #274 . This solid rank reflects a high-profile, influential band that has cemented its place in modern alternative music, driven by massive streaming hits like “The Less I Know The Better.”

The rank is . This solid rank reflects a high-profile, influential band that has cemented its place in modern alternative music, driven by massive streaming hits like “The Less I Know The Better.” Gender: The artist is listed as Male . This refers to Kevin Parker, the sole studio member, confirming the green box.

The artist is listed as . This refers to Kevin Parker, the sole studio member, confirming the green box. Genre: The genre is Alternative . The project is famous for its modern blend of Psychedelic Rock , Indie Rock , and later, Psychedelic Pop/Synth-Pop , making Alternative the most accurate overarching category.

The genre is . The project is famous for its modern blend of , , and later, , making the most accurate overarching category. Nationality: The country is Australia (AU). The project originated in Perth, Western Australia, a key fact in its history

Today’s Spotle #1267 Answer for October 17, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be blissfully singing “Solitude Is Bliss” in victory for getting it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is Tame Impala.

All clues align with the acclaimed Australian musical project, Tame Impala, which is essentially a Solo studio endeavor by Male artist Kevin Parker. They released their debut album in 2010 and are a globally popular force in Alternative music. Sources

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1266) for October 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1266 on October 16, 2025, was:

Shakira

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?