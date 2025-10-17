Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1268, October 18, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1268, October 18, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1268 Hints for October 18, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist made his full-length debut in 2014 with Venice, a record that showcased his signature blend of smooth R&B, funk, and hip-hop energy. This marked the beginning of his rise from local LA talent to Grammy-winning global star.

The artist made his full-length debut in with Venice, a record that showcased his signature blend of smooth R&B, funk, and hip-hop energy. This marked the beginning of his rise from local LA talent to Grammy-winning global star. Group Size: Listed as Solo, this performer is known for being a one-man powerhouse in the studio, seamlessly blending vocals, rhythm, and production skills without relying on a group format.

Listed as this performer is known for being a one-man powerhouse in the studio, seamlessly blending vocals, rhythm, and production skills without relying on a group format. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #311 , this musician enjoys strong recognition and a loyal fanbase, thanks to genre-crossing collaborations and a consistent stream of critically praised releases.

With a ranking of , this musician enjoys strong recognition and a loyal fanbase, thanks to genre-crossing collaborations and a consistent stream of critically praised releases. Gender: The artist is Male , a detail consistent with his vibrant stage presence and dynamic performance style.

The artist is , a detail consistent with his vibrant stage presence and dynamic performance style. Genre: Classified under R&B , his sound often bends into funk, soul, and hip-hop, celebrated for live instrumentation and an unmistakably rhythmic energy.

Classified under , his sound often bends into funk, soul, and hip-hop, celebrated for live instrumentation and an unmistakably rhythmic energy. Nationality: Originating from the USA, this artist embodies West Coast creativity, blending laid-back grooves with sharp lyrical flair that’s become a hallmark of his sound.



Today’s Spotle #1268 Answer for October 18, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be vibing to “Come Down” with a smile once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Anderson Paak.

All hints point toward a distinctive American R&B act who emerged in 2014 and has since become one of the most charismatic solo performers in contemporary music.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1267) for October 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1267 on October 17, 2025, was:

Tame Impala.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?