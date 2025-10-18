Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1269, October 19, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1269, October 19, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1269 Hints for October 19, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist's debut studio album dropped in 2018, marking the arrival of a bold pop voice known for blending emotional honesty with radio-ready anthems.

Group Size: Listed as Solo, this performer writes, sings, and leads her projects independently, though she frequently collaborates with high-profile artists across pop and hip-hop.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #98, this artist stands among the most recognizable names in modern pop, supported by multiple chart-topping singles and major award nominations.

Gender: The artist is Female, known for her powerhouse vocals, confident presence, and bold artistic persona.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, her music bridges the gap between mainstream hooks and genre-blending experimentation, often featuring elements of dance, electronic, and R&B influences.

Nationality: Hailing from the USA, she represents the global reach of American pop, bringing both edge and emotion to her performances and songwriting.

Today’s Spotle #1269 Answer for October 19, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be shouting “I’m a Mess” in triumph once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Bebe Rexha.

All clues connect to a celebrated female pop artist from the USA, who made her solo debut in 2018 and has since become a major force in contemporary chart music.



Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1268) for October 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1268 on October 18, 2025, was:

Anderson Paak

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?