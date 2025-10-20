Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1271, October 21, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1271, October 21, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1271 Hints for October 21, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist’s debut studio release dates back to 1962 , marking the beginning of one of the longest and most influential careers in modern music history. His early start as a child prodigy set the stage for a lifetime of groundbreaking artistry.

The artist’s debut studio release dates back to , marking the beginning of one of the longest and most influential careers in modern music history. His early start as a child prodigy set the stage for a lifetime of groundbreaking artistry. Group Size: Listed as Solo , this performer is a one-man musical phenomenon known for writing, singing, and producing his own work while mastering multiple instruments, especially the piano and harmonica.

Listed as , this performer is a one-man musical phenomenon known for writing, singing, and producing his own work while mastering multiple instruments, especially the piano and harmonica. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #499 , this artist stands as a respected legacy act — one whose timeless catalog and countless awards ensure enduring admiration across generations.

With a ranking of , this artist stands as a respected legacy act — one whose timeless catalog and countless awards ensure enduring admiration across generations. Gender: The artist is Male , recognized for his soulful vocals, warm charisma, and visionary musical contributions.

The artist is , recognized for his soulful vocals, warm charisma, and visionary musical contributions. Genre: Classified as R&B , his sound has continually evolved to include elements of soul, pop, funk, and jazz, helping define the sound of Motown and beyond.

Classified as , his sound has continually evolved to include elements of soul, pop, funk, and jazz, helping define the sound of Motown and beyond. Nationality: From the USA, this musician’s career blossomed under the Motown label, making him one of the defining voices of American music.

Today’s Spotle #1271 Answer for October 21, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing “Superstition” with pure joy when you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Stevie Wonder.

All clues highlight a legendary male solo R&B artist from the USA who debuted in 1962 and went on to reshape the sound of soul and pop for decades to come.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1270) for October 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1270 on October 20, 2025, was:

Destiny’s Child

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?