Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1272, October 22, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1272, October 22, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1272 Hints for October 22, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The group released its debut studio album in 1981, emerging during the rise of synth-pop and helping define the sound of the early electronic era with their innovative production and emotional songwriting.

Group Size: Listed as 4, the band originally consisted of four members who collectively shaped their signature dark, synth-driven aesthetic before lineup changes over time.

Listener Rank: Ranked at #392, this reflects a legendary act with global influence and enduring fan loyalty, celebrated for decades of critically acclaimed albums and sold-out tours.

Gender: The group is composed of Male members, known for their moody performances and distinctive vocal delivery that became synonymous with their genre.

Genre: The listed genre is Electronic, fitting for a band that pioneered the fusion of synthesizers, alternative rock, and industrial textures — laying the groundwork for much of today's electronic and synth-pop music.

Nationality: Originating from the UK, the group played a central role in shaping British new wave and electronic music, influencing countless artists worldwide.

Today’s Spotle #1272 Answer for October 22, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be humming “Enjoy the Silence” in satisfaction once you’ve guessed it right! The answer to today’s Spotle is Depeche Mode.

All hints converge on a British male electronic group that debuted in 1981, redefining synth-based music with their brooding style, innovative sound design, and decades of cultural impact

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1271) for October 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1271 on October 21, 2025, was:

Stevie Wonder.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?