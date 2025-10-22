Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1273, October 23, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1273, October 23, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1273 Hints for October 23, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist made her studio debut in 2010 , marking the arrival of a bold and colorful new force in hip hop. Her first album instantly showcased a mix of sharp lyricism, theatrical delivery, and genre-bending production that would shape the next decade of rap and pop.

Group Size: Listed as Solo, this performer commands the spotlight independently, writing, performing, and embodying multiple personas that have become part of her trademark artistic identity.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #14, this artist is among the most influential and commercially successful names in modern music, known for dominating both rap charts and pop collaborations.

Gender: The artist is Female, celebrated for breaking barriers in a male-dominated genre and inspiring a new generation of female rappers around the world.

Genre: Classified under Hip Hop, her sound fuses rap, pop, and R&B elements — blending fierce wordplay with catchy hooks and theatrical flair.

Classified under , her sound fuses rap, pop, and R&B elements — blending fierce wordplay with catchy hooks and theatrical flair. Nationality: Born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the U.S., she represents a blend of Caribbean heritage and global pop culture influence, making her one of the most internationally recognized figures in hip hop.

Today’s Spotle #1273 Answer for October 23, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be rapping every line of “Super Bass” in celebration once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Nicki Minaj.

All clues lead to a female solo hip hop artist from Trinidad and Tobago, whose 2010 debut launched a decade-defining career of chart-topping hits, alter egos, and unshakable influence in modern music.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1272) for October 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1272 on October 22, 2025, was:

Depeche Mode

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?