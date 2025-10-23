Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1274, October 24, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1274, October 24, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1274 Hints for October 24, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The group’s first studio album arrived in 1962 , introducing breezy harmonies and surf-influenced rock that quickly became a defining sound of early-60s American pop culture.

The group’s first studio album arrived in , introducing breezy harmonies and surf-influenced rock that quickly became a defining sound of early-60s American pop culture. Group Size: Listed as 5 , this act is known for its multi-part vocal harmonies and tightly arranged group performances—qualities that suited a larger ensemble during their formative years.

Listed as , this act is known for its multi-part vocal harmonies and tightly arranged group performances—qualities that suited a larger ensemble during their formative years. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #204 , the group sits comfortably as a widely recognized, historically important act whose influence on rock and pop is still referenced by musicians and listeners today.

With a ranking of , the group sits comfortably as a widely recognized, historically important act whose influence on rock and pop is still referenced by musicians and listeners today. Gender: The entry is Male , reflecting the group’s all-male lineup and the vocal character that shaped their signature sound.

The entry is , reflecting the group’s all-male lineup and the vocal character that shaped their signature sound. Genre: Classified as Rock , though their early style is closely tied to surf pop and vocal-driven pop-rock—an upbeat, harmony-rich branch of the broader rock/pop spectrum.

Classified as , though their early style is closely tied to surf pop and vocal-driven pop-rock—an upbeat, harmony-rich branch of the broader rock/pop spectrum. Nationality: Originating from the USA, the group emerged from the American West Coast scene and became synonymous with a particular Californian musical aesthetic and era.

Today’s Spotle #1274 Answer for October 24, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be humming a sun-soaked classic before you even finish the line! The answer to today’s Spotle is The Beach Boys.

All clues point to a classic American male rock group, first heard in 1962, known for rich harmonies, a five-member lineup in their early era, and an enduring place in popular music history.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1273) for October 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1273 on October 23, 2025, was:

Nicki Minaj

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?