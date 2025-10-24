Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1275, October 25, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1275, October 25, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1275 Hints for October 25, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist made his official studio debut in 2012 , marking the start of a career built on high energy, rapid-fire delivery, and a raw blend of emotion and aggression in his music.

Today’s Spotle #1275 Answer for October 25, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be shouting every word of “Wild Boy” once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Machine Gun Kelly.

All clues align with a male solo hip hop artist from the USA who debuted in 2012 and built a bold, genre-bending career defined by intensity, reinvention, and cultural relevance.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1274) for October 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1274 on October 24, 2025, was:

The Beach Boys

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?