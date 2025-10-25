Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1276, October 26, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1276, October 26, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1276 Hints for October 26, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The group released its self-titled debut album in 2017 , introducing a lush, synth-driven soundscape filled with nostalgia, romance, and emotional storytelling that defined their signature style.

Size: Listed as 3, this band originally consisted of a trio whose chemistry shaped their cohesive sound — a blend of shimmering production and heartfelt lyricism.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #585, the act holds a solid spot among modern alternative artists, boasting a dedicated global fanbase and consistent streaming success across multiple albums.

Gender: The group members are Male, known for their sleek aesthetic, atmospheric vocals, and emotionally open songwriting.

Genre: Classified as Alternative, their music weaves elements of synth-pop, indie pop, and soft rock, the kind of sound equally suited for late-night drives and nostalgic reflection.

Classified as , their music weaves elements of synth-pop, indie pop, and soft rock, the kind of sound equally suited for late-night drives and nostalgic reflection. Nationality: Originating from the USA, the group formed in Los Angeles (their name itself being a blend of LA and NY), and they’ve since become a key fixture in the American alt-pop scene.

Today’s Spotle #1276 Answer for October 26, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be lost in dreamy synths and heartbreak lyrics once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is LANY.

All clues lead to a male alternative trio from the USA, whose 2017 debut marked the beginning of a synth-pop journey defined by intimacy, emotion, and polished modern production.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1275) for October 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1275 on October 25, 2025, was:

Machine Gun Kelly

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?