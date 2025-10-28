Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1279, October 29, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1279, October 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1279 Hints for October 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The group’s debut studio album dropped in 2009 , introducing an anthemic sound that blended theatrical indie pop with emotionally charged lyrics and sweeping production.

The group’s debut studio album dropped in , introducing an anthemic sound that blended theatrical indie pop with emotionally charged lyrics and sweeping production. Size: Listed as 3 , the band formed as a trio, a collaboration of seasoned musicians who combined their talents to craft a distinct and uplifting alternative sound.

Listed as , the band formed as a trio, a collaboration of seasoned musicians who combined their talents to craft a distinct and uplifting alternative sound. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #843 , this act holds a solid place in alternative music history, remembered for a short but spectacular run of massive hits and critical acclaim.

With a ranking of , this act holds a solid place in alternative music history, remembered for a short but spectacular run of massive hits and critical acclaim. Gender: The members are Male , known for their powerful vocals, energetic live performances, and collaborative creative approach.

The members are , known for their powerful vocals, energetic live performances, and collaborative creative approach. Genre: Classified as Alternative , their music fuses elements of indie pop, rock, and baroque pop, defined by bold choruses and a sense of grand, emotional storytelling.

Classified as , their music fuses elements of indie pop, rock, and baroque pop, defined by bold choruses and a sense of grand, emotional storytelling. Nationality: Originating from the USA, the group emerged from New York’s indie scene before achieving international fame with their uplifting, arena-sized sound.

Today’s Spotle #1279 Answer for October 29, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be belting out “We Are Young” at the top of your lungs once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is FUN.

All clues point toward a male American alternative trio that debuted in 2009 and became known for their soaring anthems, emotional songwriting, and unforgettable contributions to 2010s pop-rock.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1278) for October 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1278 on October 28, 2025, was:

John Denver

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?