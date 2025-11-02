Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1282, November 1, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1282, November 1, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1282 Hints for November 1, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The band released its debut studio album in 1992 , introducing a unique mix of rock, ska, punk, and reggae that captured the spirit of the Southern California music scene.

The band released its debut studio album in , introducing a unique mix of rock, ska, punk, and reggae that captured the spirit of the Southern California music scene. Size: Listed as 3 , this trio created a full, distinctive sound with only a few members, each contributing to their genre-blending energy and raw live presence.

Listed as , this trio created a full, distinctive sound with only a few members, each contributing to their genre-blending energy and raw live presence. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #648 , the group remains a cult favorite with a lasting influence that continues to shape alternative and surf-inspired rock decades later.

With a ranking of , the group remains a cult favorite with a lasting influence that continues to shape alternative and surf-inspired rock decades later. Gender: The members are Male , known for their gritty vocals, carefree attitude, and effortlessly cool performance style.

The members are , known for their gritty vocals, carefree attitude, and effortlessly cool performance style. Genre: Classified as Rock , though their signature sound pulls from ska, punk, reggae, and dub — a fusion that made them a standout act in the 1990s.

Classified as , though their signature sound pulls from ska, punk, reggae, and dub — a fusion that made them a standout act in the 1990s. Nationality: From the USA, this band’s roots trace back to Long Beach, California, where their sun-soaked yet rebellious sound first took hold.

Today’s Spotle #1282 Answer for November 1, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you’ll be singing “What I Got” with that laid-back California groove once you see who it is! The answer to today’s Spotle is Sublime.

All hints describe a male American rock trio that debuted in 1992, blending genres to create an unmistakable coastal sound that continues to define alternative rock’s relaxed, rebellious edge.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1281) for October 31, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1281 on October 31, 2025, was:

KISS

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?