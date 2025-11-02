Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1284, November 3, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1284, November 3, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1284 Hints for November 3, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her first solo album came out in 1974 , marking the beginning of a powerful new chapter after years of success as part of Ike & Tina Turner.

Her first solo album came out in , marking the beginning of a powerful new chapter after years of success as part of Ike & Tina Turner. Size: Listed as Solo , she built one of the most inspiring solo careers in music history, known for her unmatched energy and resilience.

Listed as , she built one of the most inspiring solo careers in music history, known for her unmatched energy and resilience. Listener Rank: At #633 , she remains one of the most iconic and influential performers of all time, celebrated across generations for her stage presence and voice.

At , she remains one of the most iconic and influential performers of all time, celebrated across generations for her stage presence and voice. Gender: Female , known worldwide as the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” she broke barriers and redefined what it meant to be a female rock and pop star.

, known worldwide as the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” she broke barriers and redefined what it meant to be a female rock and pop star. Genre: Categorized as Pop , but her sound effortlessly blended rock, soul, and R&B , creating timeless anthems that transcended genres.

Categorized as , but her sound effortlessly blended , creating timeless anthems that transcended genres. Nationality: From the USA, though later a Swiss citizen, her American roots in rock and soul shaped the global pop scene for decades.

Today’s Spotle #1284 Answer for November 3, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. Simply the best, better than all the rest! The answer to today’s Spotle is Tina Turner.

All clues lead to the powerhouse voice behind “What’s Love Got to Do with It” — Tina Turner, an artist whose fire and spirit changed music forever.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1283) for November 2, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1283 on November 2, 2025, was:

Rascal Flatts

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?