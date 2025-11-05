Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1287, November 6, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1287, November 6, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1287 Hints for November 6, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist’s debut album was released in 2007 , marking her transition from TV stardom to a serious music career.

The artist’s debut album was released in , marking her transition from TV stardom to a serious music career. Size: Listed as Solo , she’s a versatile performer who commands attention entirely on her own, both vocally and creatively.

Listed as , she’s a versatile performer who commands attention entirely on her own, both vocally and creatively. Listener Rank: With a #94 ranking, she stands among the world’s most recognized pop icons, celebrated for constantly reinventing her sound and image.

With a ranking, she stands among the world’s most recognized pop icons, celebrated for constantly reinventing her sound and image. Gender: Female , known for her powerful vocals, bold performances, and fearless authenticity.

, known for her powerful vocals, bold performances, and fearless authenticity. Genre: Firmly in Pop , though her catalog often blends country, rock, and soul influences into a style that’s uniquely hers.

Firmly in , though her catalog often blends country, rock, and soul influences into a style that’s uniquely hers. Nationality: From the USA, her Southern roots meet Hollywood flair, a combination that’s made her one of the defining voices of modern pop culture.

Today’s Spotle #1287 Answer for November 6, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. You can’t stop her from climbing she came in like a wrecking ball of talent. The answer to today’s Spotle is Miley Cyrus.

Whether she’s belting a heartfelt ballad or delivering a rebellious anthem, this artist proves there’s always more than meets the eye.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1286) for November 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1286 on November 5, 2025, was:

U2

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?