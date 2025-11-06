Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1288, November 7, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1288, November 7, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1288 Hints for November 7, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut solo album arrived in 1972, marking the beginning of a career that would soon redefine the global music landscape.

Size: Listed as Solo, though he first rose to fame as part of a famous family group before becoming one of the biggest solo acts in history.

Listener Rank: With a #107 ranking, his influence remains massive decades later, a testament to timeless hits and unmatched artistry.

Gender: Male, known for his signature voice, electrifying dance moves, and magnetic stage presence.

Genre: Rooted in Pop, though his sound blended soul, funk, and rock to create groundbreaking, genre-defying music.

Nationality: From the USA, his legacy continues to shape artists around the world, a true cultural icon whose impact will never fade.

Today’s Spotle #1288 Answer for November 7, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. He made the whole world moonwalk; the King of Pop reigns supreme once again. The answer to today’s Spotle is Michael Jackson.

The clues point to one of the most legendary figures in music history, a performer who changed pop forever.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1287) for November 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1287 on November 6, 2025, was:

Miley Cyrus

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?