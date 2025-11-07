Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1289, November 8, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1289, November 8, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1289 Hints for November 8, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their first album came out in 1964 , kicking off a career that helped define rock music for generations.

Size: A 5-member band known for its explosive energy, legendary frontman, and unmatched longevity in the music world.

Listener Rank: With a #92 ranking, their continued recognition reflects an enduring legacy filled with timeless hits and sold-out tours.

Gender: All Male, this group's swagger, charisma, and chemistry have made them one of the most iconic bands of all time.

Genre: Solidly in Rock, their blues-inspired sound shaped the very foundations of modern rock and roll.

Nationality: From the UK, their rise during the British Invasion set the stage for a global rock revolution.

Today’s Spotle #1289 Answer for November 8, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. They’ve been rocking for decades, proving that time is always on their side. The answer to today’s Spotle is The Rolling Stones.

Few names carry as much weight in music history, these rock legends have proven that they truly can’t get no satisfaction from slowing down

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1288) for November 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1288 on November 7, 2025, was:

Michael Jackson

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?