Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1290, November 9, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1290, November 9, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1290 Hints for November 9, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 2014 , instantly establishing her as one of the most refreshing voices in modern R&B.

Size: Listed as Solo , she writes and performs her own material, known for blending vulnerability with confidence in every track.

Listener Rank: With a #39 ranking, she's among today's most celebrated artists, consistently topping charts and redefining contemporary R&B.

Gender: Female , acclaimed for her emotionally raw lyrics and mesmerizing vocal tone that captures both strength and sensitivity.

Genre: Rooted in R&B , though she often weaves in elements of neo-soul, hip-hop, and alt-pop to create a sound that's entirely her own.

Nationality: From the USA, she's become a defining voice of her generation, celebrated for artistry that feels as intimate as it is universal.

Today’s Spotle #1290 Answer for November 9, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. She’s got the world caught in her vibe — smooth, soulful, and completely unforgettable. The answer to today’s Spotle is SZA.

Her rise from breakout artist to cultural powerhouse proves that authenticity and soul never go out of style.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1289) for November 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1289 on November 8, 2025, was:

The Rolling Stones

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?