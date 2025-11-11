Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1293, November 12, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1293, November 12, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1293 Hints for November 12, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album was released in 2013, signaling the arrival of a daring new voice who would soon reshape the sound of modern pop.

Size: Listed as Solo, this artist thrives on collaboration but remains the creative nucleus of every project she touches.

Listener Rank: With a #190 ranking, she stands as one of pop's most forward-thinking and influential figures, blending underground innovation with mainstream success.

Gender: Female, recognized for her fearless experimentation, high-energy performances, and trend-setting presence

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her work frequently ventures into hyperpop, electronic, and avant-garde territories, redefining what pop can sound like.

Nationality: From the UK, she's known for blending British pop flair with global appeal, creating a sound that feels both futuristic and authentic.

Today’s Spotle #1293 Answer for November 12, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. She’s always one step ahead of the curve; the future of pop wrapped in glitter and attitude.. The answer to today’s Spotle is Charli XCX.

All clues point to a female solo pop artist from the UK who debuted in 2013 and continues to push boundaries, a trailblazer whose creative vision keeps pop music evolving.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1292) for November 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1292 on November 11, 2025, was:

Johnny Cash

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?