Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1294, November 13, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1294, November 13, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1294 Hints for November 13, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album dropped in 2003 , instantly becoming a landmark release in early 2000s hip hop with its gritty storytelling and chart-topping anthems.

His debut studio album dropped in , instantly becoming a landmark release in early 2000s hip hop with its gritty storytelling and chart-topping anthems. Size: Listed as Solo , this rapper built his empire on individuality and hustle, later leading one of rap’s most recognizable crews.

Listed as , this rapper built his empire on individuality and hustle, later leading one of rap’s most recognizable crews. Listener Rank: With a #87 ranking, he remains a major name in hip hop culture — respected as both an artist and an influential entrepreneur.

With a ranking, he remains a major name in hip hop culture — respected as both an artist and an influential entrepreneur. Gender: Male , known for his commanding voice, confident delivery, and larger-than-life persona.

, known for his commanding voice, confident delivery, and larger-than-life persona. Genre: Rooted in Hip Hop , his sound blends East Coast grit with mainstream appeal, defined by hard-hitting beats and memorable hooks.

Rooted in , his sound blends East Coast grit with mainstream appeal, defined by hard-hitting beats and memorable hooks. Nationality: From the USA, his rise from the New York rap scene to global superstardom is one of music’s most inspiring stories.

Today’s Spotle #1294 Answer for November 13, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. He got rich and never stopped trying. One of hip hop’s ultimate success stories. The answer to today’s Spotle is 50 Cent.

All clues describe a male solo hip hop artist from the USA whose 2003 debut turned him into an international icon, a symbol of resilience, ambition, and success.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1293) for November 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1293 on November 12, 2025, was:

Charli XCX

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?