Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1295, November 14, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1295, November 14, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1295 Hints for November 14, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The band's first full-length record arrived in 2004, introducing high-energy melodies, confessional lyrics, and singalong choruses that quickly found a spot on pop-punk playlists.

Size: Listed as 5, this act is known for a tight-knit lineup whose vocal harmonies and layered guitars create a big, anthemic band sound.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #894, they occupy a respected place in early-2000s rock memory, remembered for anthems that defined teen angst and radio-friendly rebellion.

Gender: The members are Male, known for energetic performances, relatable lyrics about growing up, and a knack for memorable hooks.

Genre: Classified as Rock, their style sits squarely in the pop-punk / pop-rock space, blending punchy rhythms with catchy, emotional songwriting.

Classified as , their style sits squarely in the pop-punk / pop-rock space, blending punchy rhythms with catchy, emotional songwriting. Nationality: Originating from Canada, the band brought a North American pop-punk sensibility that resonated internationally and earned them a devoted fanbase.

Today’s Spotle #1295 Answer for November 14, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Ready to shout the chorus at full volume? Click here to reveal today’s answer and get that pop-punk energy going! The answer to today’s Spotle is Simple Plan.

All clues point to a Canadian male pop-punk/pop-rock quintet that debuted in the mid-2000s and became known for big choruses and emo-tinged anthems.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1294) for November 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1294 on November 13, 2025, was:

50 Cent

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?