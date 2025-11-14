Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1296, November 15, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1296, November 15, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1296 Hints for November 15, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist released his debut studio album in 2011 , marking the emergence of a multi-talented creator who would soon dominate not just music, but film and television as well.

The artist released his debut studio album in , marking the emergence of a multi-talented creator who would soon dominate not just music, but film and television as well. Size: Listed as Solo , this performer writes, produces, and performs his own material, showcasing unmatched versatility across multiple genres and mediums.

Listed as , this performer writes, produces, and performs his own material, showcasing unmatched versatility across multiple genres and mediums. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #212 , he stands among the most influential creative voices of his generation, celebrated for his artistry, social commentary, and innovation.

With a ranking of , he stands among the most influential creative voices of his generation, celebrated for his artistry, social commentary, and innovation. Gender: Male , known for blending sharp lyricism with expressive delivery and an ever-evolving creative persona.

, known for blending sharp lyricism with expressive delivery and an ever-evolving creative persona. Genre: Rooted in Hip Hop , his sound has expanded to include soul, funk, and R&B influences, creating an experimental yet deeply emotional catalog.

Rooted in , his sound has expanded to include soul, funk, and R&B influences, creating an experimental yet deeply emotional catalog. Nationality: From the USA, he bridges the worlds of hip hop, entertainment, and culture — seamlessly moving between music, acting, and directing with equal acclaim.

Today’s Spotle #1296 Answer for November 15, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, because this one’s definitely got you feeling ‘This Is America.’ The answer to today’s Spotle is Childish Gambino.

All clues point to a male solo hip hop artist from the USA who debuted in 2011 and continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day creative visionary.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1295) for November 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1295 on November 14, 2025, was:

Simple Plan

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?