Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1298, November 17, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1298, November 17, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1298 Hints for November 17, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist's earliest published work dates back to 1764, marking the beginning of an extraordinary career that started in childhood and reshaped the world of Western music.

Size: Listed as Solo, this composer and performer created music independently rather than as part of a modern-style musical collective or band.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #391, his influence remains strong centuries later, reflected in continued global performances, study, and admiration.

Gender: Male, remembered as a prodigy whose natural talent was recognized early and cultivated into genius.

Genre: Classified as Classical, his body of work spans symphonies, operas, chamber music, and sacred compositions that continue to define the classical canon.

Classified as , his body of work spans symphonies, operas, chamber music, and sacred compositions that continue to define the classical canon. Nationality: From Austria, his upbringing in Salzburg and later life in Vienna placed him at the heart of Europe’s musical evolution.

Today’s Spotle #1298 Answer for November 17, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and prepare to feel instantly more cultured. The answer to today’s Spotle is Mozart.

All clues point to a male solo classical composer from Austria whose work began in the mid-1700s and remains one of the most celebrated contributions to music history.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1297) for November 16, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1297 on November 16, 2025, was:

Nelly

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?