Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1299, November 18, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1299, November 18, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1299 Hints for November 18, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her first studio album was released in 2000, introducing a bold new pop voice with a rebellious edge and powerful vocal presence.

Size: Listed as Solo, she has built her entire career on individuality, though she frequently collaborates with notable writers and producers.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #154, she remains a major force in the pop world, known for longevity, consistency, and unforgettable live performances.

Gender: Female, respected for her fearless authenticity, emotional honesty, and powerhouse delivery onstage and in the studio.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music often blends rock, R&B, and punk influences, creating a dynamic and emotionally charged sound.

Nationality: From the USA, she emerged from the early-2000s pop landscape and went on to forge one of the most distinctive and influential careers in modern music.

Today’s Spotle #1299 Answer for November 18, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready to crank up an anthem with attitude. The answer to today’s Spotle is P!nk.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2000 and continues to deliver fierce vocals, empowering hits, and unforgettable attitude.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1298) for November 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1298 on November 17, 2025, was:

Mozart

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?