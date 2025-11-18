Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1300, November 19, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1300, November 19, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1300 Hints for November 19, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist released his debut studio album in 2007, marking the start of a run built on big collaborations, radio anthems, and all-star features.

Size: Listed as Solo, he is primarily known as a producer and DJ, curating tracks that bring together multiple high-profile rappers and singers on the same song.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #239, he remains a recognizable figure in hip hop and pop culture, especially known for high-energy singles and massive guest lineups.

Gender: Male, instantly identifiable thanks to his exuberant personality, catchphrases, and motivational presence online and in videos.

Genre: Filed under Hip Hop, his work leans heavily on rap collaborations, trap-influenced production, and crossover hits that climb mainstream charts.

Nationality: From the USA, he represents the blend of DJ culture, Southern and East Coast hip hop influences, and modern hit-making.

Today’s Spotle #1300 Answer for November 19, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer and you might just hear ‘Another one’ in your head. The answer to today’s Spotle is DJ Khaled.

All clues point toward a male solo hip hop figure from the USA whose 2007 debut helped launch a career built on star-studded collaborations, chart hits, and unforgettable catchphrases.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1299) for November 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1299 on November 18, 2025, was:

P!nk

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?