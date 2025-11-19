Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1301, November 20, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1301, November 20, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1301 Hints for November 20, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her self-titled debut album arrived in 2017 , immediately positioning her as a rising force in modern pop with sleek production and confident vocals.

Size: Listed as Solo, she performs independently as a solo artist, though she often collaborates with top producers and fellow global stars.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #29, she stands as one of the most influential and streamed artists of the current era, dominating charts and playlists worldwide.

Gender: Female, known for her bold style, commanding stage presence, and distinctive deep vocal tone.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, her sound blends disco revival, electronic influences, and modern hooks to create danceable, futuristic pop anthems.

Categorized as , her sound blends disco revival, electronic influences, and modern hooks to create danceable, futuristic pop anthems. Nationality: From the UK, she represents a wave of globally successful British pop acts who have reshaped the sound of mainstream pop in the 2020s.

Today’s Spotle #1301 Answer for November 20, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and don’t be surprised if you suddenly need to dance. The answer to today’s Spotle is Dua Lipa.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the UK with a 2017 debut and massive global impact. She is a star whose music feels fresh, stylish, and unstoppable.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1300) for November 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1300 on November 19, 2025, was:

DJ Khaled

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?