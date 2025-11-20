Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1302, November 21, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1302, November 21, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1302 Hints for November 21, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut studio album was released in 2014 , ushering in a modern twist on country that blended traditional themes with contemporary production and pop sensibilities.

This artist’s debut studio album was released in , ushering in a modern twist on country that blended traditional themes with contemporary production and pop sensibilities. Size: Listed as Solo , he performs under his own name, front and center as the primary voice and songwriter rather than as part of a band.

Listed as , he performs under his own name, front and center as the primary voice and songwriter rather than as part of a band. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #712 , he maintains a solid presence in the country scene, recognized for big radio hits and a consistent fanbase.

With a ranking of , he maintains a solid presence in the country scene, recognized for big radio hits and a consistent fanbase. Gender: The artist is Male , known for a smooth vocal style and a laid-back yet polished image that fits right into the modern country landscape.

The artist is , known for a smooth vocal style and a laid-back yet polished image that fits right into the modern country landscape. Genre: Categorized as Country , his music often incorporates elements of pop and R&B, helping to push the boundaries of what contemporary country can sound like.

Categorized as , his music often incorporates elements of pop and R&B, helping to push the boundaries of what contemporary country can sound like. Nationality: From the USA, he reflects the influence of American small-town life, storytelling, and Southern-leaning sounds that define much of today’s mainstream country music.

Today’s Spotle #1302 Answer for November 21, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer. You might suddenly feel like you’re back on a late-night backroad drive. The answer to today’s Spotle is Sam Hunt.

All clues describe a male solo country artist from the USA who debuted in 2014 and became known for blending classic country themes with sleek, modern production.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1301) for November 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1301 on November 20, 2025, was:

Dua Lipa

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?