Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1303, November 22, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1303, November 22, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1303 Hints for November 22, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their first studio album was released in 1983 , marking the rise of a new era in heavy music and signaling the arrival of one of metal’s most defining acts.

Size: Listed as 4 , this lineup became known for intense instrumentation, powerful vocals, and a chemistry that shaped their unmistakable sound.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #70 , this band remains one of the most recognizable names in heavy music, a legacy built on stadium tours, iconic records, and global influence.

Gender: The group members are Male , known for their aggressive performances, technical skill, and commanding stage presence.

Genre: Classified as Metal , their music blends thrash speed, crushing riffs, and dark themes, laying the foundation for the mainstream rise of metal worldwide.

Nationality: From the USA, the band emerged from the West Coast metal scene and quickly spread their sound across the globe.

Today’s Spotle #1303 Answer for November 22, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready for a riff that hits harder than espresso at 3 AM. The answer to today’s Spotle is Metallica.

All clues point to a male American metal quartet that debuted in 1983 and reshaped heavy music with raw power, speed, and unforgettable anthems.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1302) for November 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1302 on November 21, 2025, was:

Sam Hunt

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?