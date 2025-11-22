Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1304, November 23, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1304, November 23, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1304 Hints for November 23, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first studio album arrived in 2004 , marking a turning point in hip hop with innovative production, unique sampling, and deeply personal storytelling.

His first studio album arrived in , marking a turning point in hip hop with innovative production, unique sampling, and deeply personal storytelling. Size: Listed as Solo , he performs under his own name, though he is also known for leading collaborative music eras and creative collectives.

Listed as , he performs under his own name, though he is also known for leading collaborative music eras and creative collectives. Listener Rank: With an impressive ranking of #7 , he remains one of the most influential, controversial, and widely discussed figures in modern music.

With an impressive ranking of , he remains one of the most influential, controversial, and widely discussed figures in modern music. Gender: Male , recognized for a bold artistic vision, signature delivery, and an ever-evolving presence in music, fashion, and culture.

, recognized for a bold artistic vision, signature delivery, and an ever-evolving presence in music, fashion, and culture. Genre: Rooted in Hip Hop , though his catalog spans soul, electronic, gospel, experimental production, and genre-defying innovation.

Rooted in , though his catalog spans soul, electronic, gospel, experimental production, and genre-defying innovation. Nationality: From the USA, his rise from producer to global artist shaped not only American hip hop but mainstream culture as a whole.

Today’s Spotle #1304 Answer for November 23, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a soul sample drop out of nowhere. The answer to today’s Spotle is Kanye West.

All clues describe a male solo hip hop artist from the USA who debuted in 2004 and became one of the most impactful and boundary-pushing forces in contemporary music.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1303) for November 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1303 on November 22, 2025, was:

Metallica

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?