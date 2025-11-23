Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1305, November 24, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1305, November 24, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1305 Hints for November 24, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their first studio release landed in 1969, signaling the rise of a new, heavier sound that pushed rock into powerful and experimental territory.

Size: Listed as 4, this lineup became legendary, each member bringing a distinct style that fused into one of the most influential bands in music history.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #215, the group remains a monumental force in the rock world, fueled by timeless albums, iconic performances, and a lasting global fanbase.

Gender: The group is entirely Male, known for their charismatic stage presence, raw energy, and unmatched musical chemistry.

Genre: Categorized as Rock, though their music often blends blues, folk, and hard rock elements, laying groundwork for what would later be considered heavy metal.

Categorized as , though their music often blends blues, folk, and hard rock elements, laying groundwork for what would later be considered heavy metal. Nationality: From the UK, their sound helped shape the British rock explosion that became a worldwide cultural movement.

Today’s Spotle #1305 Answer for November 24, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a guitar riff that changed rock forever. The answer to today’s Spotle is Led Zeppelin.

All clues lead to a male British rock quartet whose groundbreaking debut in 1969 carved a permanent legacy in the history of modern music.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1304) for November 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1304 on November 23, 2025, was:

Kanye West

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?