Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1306, November 25, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1306, November 25, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1306 Hints for November 25, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The artist’s debut studio album was released in 2008 , launching a career built on powerful vocals, emotional lyrics, and a strong presence in both music and entertainment.

The artist’s debut studio album was released in , launching a career built on powerful vocals, emotional lyrics, and a strong presence in both music and entertainment. Size: Listed as Solo , this performer takes center stage independently, though collaborations and soundtrack work have played a big role in their early and ongoing success.

Listed as , this performer takes center stage independently, though collaborations and soundtrack work have played a big role in their early and ongoing success. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #131 , this artist remains highly recognized and influential, thanks to a catalog of hits, evolving sound, and a loyal global fanbase.

With a ranking of , this artist remains highly recognized and influential, thanks to a catalog of hits, evolving sound, and a loyal global fanbase. Gender: The artist is listed as NonBinary , a key part of their public identity and representation across the music industry.

The artist is listed as , a key part of their public identity and representation across the music industry. Genre: Categorized as Pop , though their sound often incorporates rock, dance, and R&B elements, especially in later releases where the music became more bold, expressive, and raw.

Categorized as , though their sound often incorporates rock, dance, and R&B elements, especially in later releases where the music became more bold, expressive, and raw. Nationality: From the USA, this performer first gained attention through acting and music simultaneously before becoming a fully established recording artist.

Today’s Spotle #1306 Answer for November 25, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you may suddenly find yourself belting a power ballad like it’s 2008 again. The answer to today’s Spotle is Demi Lovato.

All clues point toward a solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2008 and continues to evolve vocally, creatively, and personally, with each new era of their career.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1305) for November 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1305 on November 24, 2025, was:

Led Zeppelin

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?