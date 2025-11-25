Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1307, November 26, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1307, November 26, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1307 Hints for November 26, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their first full-length record arrived in 1979 , marking the beginning of a sound that blended post-punk sharpness with emotional depth and atmospheric tone.

Their first full-length record arrived in , marking the beginning of a sound that blended post-punk sharpness with emotional depth and atmospheric tone. Size: Listed as 5 , this band is known for lineup shifts over time, but its most iconic eras revolve around a multi-member ensemble with layered instrumentation and expressive style.

Listed as , this band is known for lineup shifts over time, but its most iconic eras revolve around a multi-member ensemble with layered instrumentation and expressive style. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #219 , the group remains a beloved and influential name in rock culture, still drawing passionate fans decades after their debut.

With a ranking of , the group remains a beloved and influential name in rock culture, still drawing passionate fans decades after their debut. Gender: The core lineup is Male , instantly recognizable both for their musical identity and their dramatic stage appearance.

The core lineup is , instantly recognizable both for their musical identity and their dramatic stage appearance. Genre: Categorized as Rock , though their catalog spans post-punk, goth rock, new wave, and alternative — genres they helped define and expand.

Categorized as , though their catalog spans post-punk, goth rock, new wave, and alternative — genres they helped define and expand. Nationality: From the UK, their sound and aesthetic became a defining part of British alternative music and its global evolution.

Today’s Spotle #1307 Answer for November 26, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and don’t be surprised if the mood suddenly feels beautifully gloomy The answer to today’s Spotle is The Cure.

All clues describe a male British rock band with five members, known for a 1979 debut and a career filled with emotional lyrics, dark romanticism, and genre-shaping influence.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1306) for November 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1306 on November 25, 2025, was:

Demi Lovato

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?