Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1308, November 27, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1308, November 27, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1308 Hints for November 27, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first studio album arrived in 1996 , marking the start of one of the most influential careers in hip hop and business.

Today’s Spotle #1308 Answer for November 27, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, you might suddenly hear a familiar ‘uh-huh, yeah The answer to today’s Spotle is JAY-Z.

All clues point to a male solo hip hop artist from the USA whose 1996 debut marked the beginning of an era and a career that expanded far beyond music itself.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1307) for November 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1307 on November 26, 2025, was:

The Cure

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?