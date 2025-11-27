Home » Puzzles » Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1309, November 28, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1309, November 28, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1309 Hints for November 28, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Their first full-length album was released in 2013, introducing a polished, dreamy blend of indie pop, synth tones, and introspective lyrics that quickly gained a dedicated following.
  • Size: Listed as 4, this band’s sound comes from a tight ensemble known for memorable guitar work, atmospheric production, and a charismatic lead presence.
  • Listener Rank: With a ranking of #329, they maintain a strong foothold in the modern alternative scene, supported by a passionate fanbase and critically discussed releases.
  • Gender: The members are Male, easily recognized for their distinct visual identity, stage presence, and evolving stylistic eras.
  • Genre: Classified as Alternative, though their catalog shifts between pop, indie rock, R&B influences, ambient soundscapes, and experimental production across albums.
  • Nationality: From the UK, their music carries a distinctly British perspective, resonating globally with themes of culture, technology, relationships, and self-reflection.

Today’s Spotle #1309 Answer for November 28, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer: neon lights, nostalgia, and indie pop vibes are incoming.

The answer to today’s Spotle is The 1975.

All clues point to a male four-member British alternative band that made their debut in 2013 and has since become a defining voice of modern indie-pop experimentation.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1308) for November 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1308 on November 27, 2025, was:

JAY-Z

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

