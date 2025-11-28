Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1310, November 29, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1310, November 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1310 Hints for November 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their first studio album was released in 1964, marking the beginning of a legendary run defined by polished vocals, choreographed performances, and timeless soul music.

Size: Listed as 5, this lineup became iconic for its blend of distinctive voices and signature dance moves that helped shape their identity.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #824, they hold a lasting legacy — admired for classic hits, cultural impact, and a catalog that continues to influence R&B and soul artists.

Gender: The group is Male, known for rich harmonies, expressive performances, and a sleek visual presentation associated with Motown's golden era.

Genre: Categorized as R&B, though their sound also blends soul and pop influences, defining some of the smoothest and most memorable love songs in music history.

Categorized as , though their sound also blends soul and pop influences, defining some of the smoothest and most memorable love songs in music history. Nationality: From the USA, they emerged under the Motown label and became one of the most recognizable acts of American musical heritage.

Today’s Spotle #1310 Answer for November 29, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready for harmonies smoother than velvet. The answer to today’s Spotle is The Temptations.

All clues describe a male five-member American R&B group whose 1964 debut paved the way for one of soul music’s most influential and beloved legacies.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1309) for November 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1309 on November 28, 2025, was:

The 1975

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?