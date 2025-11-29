Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1311, November 30, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1311, November 30, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1311 Hints for November 30, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first studio release arrived in 2009 , introducing a blend of laid-back vocals, electronic pop production, and introspective songwriting that quickly resonated with listeners.

Size: Listed as Solo, he performs under his own name and writes much of his music himself, though collaborations have played a role throughout his career.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #692, he remains a recognized figure thanks to memorable radio hits and later reinventions that brought renewed attention to his work.

Gender: Male, known for a mellow tone, reflective lyricism, and a unique artistic journey both inside and outside mainstream pop.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though his style often incorporates indie, electronic, and acoustic influences across different eras of his music.

Categorized as , though his style often incorporates indie, electronic, and acoustic influences across different eras of his music. Nationality: From the USA, he emerged from the American college-pop wave before expanding into a broader, more experimental artistic identity.

Today’s Spotle #1311 Answer for November 30, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly remember a song about a notable location and a wild night. The answer to today’s Spotle is Mike Posner.

All clues describe a male solo pop artist from the USA whose 2009 debut led to major hits, artistic evolution, and a lasting place in 2010s pop culture memory.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1310) for November 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1310 on November 29, 2025, was:

The Temptations

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?