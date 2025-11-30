Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1312, December 1, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1312, December 1, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1312 Hints for December 1, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut project was released in 2009 , introducing a sound that blended alternative rock, rap, electronic influences, and emotional storytelling.

Size: Listed as 2 , this duo is known for their tight creative partnership and dynamic live performances, often featuring drums, keys, and high-energy visuals.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #111 , they maintain a strong global fanbase and a major presence in modern alternative music culture.

Gender: Male , The group is Male , recognized for their distinct aesthetic, introspective songwriting, and theatrical stage presence.

Genre: Categorized as Alternative , though their music often crosses into pop, hip hop, indie, and electronic experimentation, making them difficult to confine to one genre.

Nationality: From the USA, their rise from an independent act to stadium-level performers reflects a dedicated fan community and consistent artistic evolution.

Today’s Spotle #1312 Answer for December 1, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready for a mix of rap, angst, and genre-bending energy. The answer to today’s Spotle is Twenty One Pilots.

All clues point to a male American duo in the alternative scene that debuted in 2009 and became one of the most recognizable crossover acts of the 2010s and beyond.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1311) for November 30, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1311 on November 30, 2025, was:

Mike Posner

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?