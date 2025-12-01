Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1313, December 2, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1313, December 2, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1313 Hints for December 2, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first full-length album arrived in 2016 , marking the moment a rising producer transformed global electronic music with warm melodies and signature atmospheric style.

His first full-length album arrived in , marking the moment a rising producer transformed global electronic music with warm melodies and signature atmospheric style. Size: Listed as Solo , this artist produces, performs, and releases music under his own name, often featuring rotating vocal collaborators rather than a fixed band.

Listed as , this artist produces, performs, and releases music under his own name, often featuring rotating vocal collaborators rather than a fixed band. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #117 , he remains a major figure in contemporary music, known for festival headlining sets, high-profile collaborations, and consistently streamed hits.

With a ranking of , he remains a major figure in contemporary music, known for festival headlining sets, high-profile collaborations, and consistently streamed hits. Gender: Male , recognized for his calm stage energy, focused production style, and iconic look behind the decks.

, recognized for his calm stage energy, focused production style, and iconic look behind the decks. Genre: Recorded here as Solo , but widely associated with electronic production, especially the smooth, melodic sound often labeled as chill or tropical-influenced electronic music.

Recorded here as , but widely associated with electronic production, especially the smooth, melodic sound often labeled as chill or tropical-influenced electronic music. Nationality: From Norway, he became one of the most successful global artists to emerge from the Scandinavian music scene, helping bring a colder-climate perspective to warm electronic soundscapes.

Today’s Spotle #1313 Answer for December 2, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and suddenly everything might feel a little more tropical.

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready for a mix of rap, angst, and genre-bending energy. The answer to today’s Spotle is Kygo.

All clues point toward a male solo artist from Norway who debuted in 2016 and shaped a distinct electronic style that became instantly recognizable around the world.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1312) for December 1, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1312 on December 1, 2025, was:

Twenty One Pilots

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?