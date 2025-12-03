Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1315, December 4, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1315, December 4, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1315 Hints for December 4, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2008 , kicking off a wave of club-ready hits that dominated radio and dance floors throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Size: Listed as Solo , he performs under his own name, known for delivering energetic vocals over upbeat, polished production.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #138 , he remains a recognizable figure thanks to globally successful singles and catchy hooks that defined a pop-rap era.

Gender: Male , known for charismatic delivery, athletic stage presence, and a distinct voice tailor-made for party anthems.

Genre: Recorded here as Solo , though his music is widely associated with pop-rap and hip-hop-influenced dance tracks , often blended with EDM elements.

Nationality: From the USA, his Florida roots are reflected in both his stage name and his sunny, high-energy musical style.

Today’s Spotle #1315 Answer for December 4, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and suddenly everything might feel a little more tropical.

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel like going low, low, low, low. The answer to today’s Spotle is Flo Rida.

All clues identify a male solo American hitmaker whose 2008 debut led to a run of dance-pop and rap crossovers that became staples of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1314) for December 3, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1314 on December 3, 2025, was:

Dan + Shay

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?