Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1317, December 6, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1317, December 6, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1317 Hints for December 6, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut solo album was released in 2004, showcasing a vibrant pop sound infused with dance, electronic textures, and a playful fashion-forward aesthetic.

Size: Listed as Solo, she performs independently under her own name, though she originally rose to prominence as the lead singer of a well-known band before branching out.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #558, she remains a respected and recognizable figure thanks to her solo hits, band legacy, and influence in both music and style.

Gender: Female, known for her distinctive voice, bold creativity, and trend-setting presence across multiple decades.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her catalog blends dance-pop, ska influences from her earlier career, and modern electronic production.

Nationality: From the USA, she has long been a defining part of American pop culture — musically, visually, and stylistically.

Today’s Spotle #1317 Answer for December 6, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, because this one is anything but a simple kind of life. The answer to today’s Spotle is Gwen Stefani.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2004 and remains an influential force through her unique sound, style, and evolution as both a singer and cultural icon.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1316) for December 5, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1315 on December 5, 2025, was:

Iggy Azalea

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?