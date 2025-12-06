Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1318, December 7, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1318, December 7, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1318 Hints for December 7, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio project arrived in 2017 , marking the start of a meteoric rise fueled by bold lyrics, sharp delivery, and commanding stage presence.

Size: Listed as Solo , she performs independently, standing at the center of her own brand with collaborations enhancing, not defining, her artistry.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #243 , she maintains major visibility in the current hip hop landscape, consistently charting and winning awards across the industry.

Gender: Female , known for championing empowerment, confidence, and unapologetic authenticity in her music and public persona.

Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop , though her sound frequently incorporates southern rap roots, pop sensibilities, and club-oriented energy.

Nationality: From the USA, she represents the influence of Southern hip hop, rising from her home state to global recognition.

Today’s Spotle #1318 Answer for December 7, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, prepare for confidence, bars, and a whole lot of energy.” The answer to today’s Spotle is Megan Thee Stallion.

All clues describe a female solo hip hop artist from the USA whose 2017 debut propelled her into stardom and reshaped modern rap with fearless attitude and cultural impact.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1317) for December 6, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1315 on December 6, 2025, was:

Gwen Stefani

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?